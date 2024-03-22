Carbo-diem

Inez’s extreme approach to carbs has left her not only feeling tired, but stressed from making separate meals for herself and her family. Ellie helps Inez by dispelling misinformation about carbs and sharing healthy recipes for families. Recipes include Whole Grain Penne w Chicken, Mushrooms & Spinach, Basil Pesto w Spaghetti Squash, and 3-Ingredient Recipe: Quinoa Pilaf.