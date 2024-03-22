Dueling Schedules Dinner Challenge

It can be a challenge to put dinner together in a working household, especially when conflicting schedules and priorities intervene. Ellie helps a frazzled couple trying to get healthy weeknight dinners on the table. Recipes include Shrimp w Spinach, Garlic and Smoked Paprika, Peach Chicken w Crispy Bread Crumbs, and 3-Ingredient Recipe: Two-Minute Mango-Coconut Sorbet.