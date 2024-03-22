Herbivore VS Carnivore

He’s a meat eater. She’s a vegetarian. Their kitchen has become a battleground. Can this marriage be saved? It’s Ellie to the rescue with flexible recipes that will bring them together. Recipes include Warm Spinach Salad w Grilled Sirloin, Panzanella with White Beans with Chicken Sausage, Forbidden Rice Bowl, and Grilled Veggies & Lamb Kabobs served with 3-Ingredient Recipe: Tahini Sauce.