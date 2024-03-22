It's My Party

Ellie prepares an ensemble of make-ahead dishes so that both party-giver and partygoers can equally enjoy the festivities. All these dishes can be cooked and frozen ahead of time and then simply reheated at party time. Go ahead: enjoy your own party! Recipes include Asian Shrimp Cakes, Chicken Phyllo Pies, Chipotle Black Bean Dip and 3-Ingredient Recipe: Avocado-Wasabi Sauce.