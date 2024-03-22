No Brainer Breakfasts

Ellie tackles the challenge of making breakfast for the family, especially in a busy household when everyone is out the door like a pool ball break. She helps out Mary, a mom, elite athlete and coach, who literally hits the ground running each morning. Recipes include Make-ahead Mini Frittatas with Leeks and Asparagus, Morning Glory Baked Oatmeal, PB and Grapes Wrap, and Avocado Toast with Egg.