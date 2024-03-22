100 WVIA Way
Ellie's Real Good Food

Spring Break with No Regrets

Season 1 Episode 113 | 26m 46s

Ellie shows us how to transform a vacation from an unhealthy free-for-all into an opportunity to find new flavors you can use to bring your good times home. Recipes include Curried Chickpea Wraps (Roti), Jerk Pork Loin with Mango Cucumber Salsa, Grilled Pineapple with Coconut Whip, and 3-Ingredient Recipe: Mango-Avocado Salad.

Aired: 05/19/16
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
How to Fish
Ellie Krieger demystifies how to choose, prep, and cook fish.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Beauty Food
Ellie helps you feel and look your best with tasty dishes that nourish your skin.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Satisfying + Complete, With or Without Meat
Ellie incorporates other protein-rich elements into snacks & meals that cut back on meat.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Veggie Love
Ellie reveals some simple ways to reform veggie haters, in the kitchen and beyond.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Big Flavor, Less Salt
Ellie shows how to use less salt and still get big flavor from your favorite meals.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Raw vs. Cooked
Ellie shows us the delicious benefits of both raw foods and cooked foods.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 27:43
Ellie's Real Good Food
Desserts with Benefits
Ellie makes desserts that satisfy your sweet tooth while still giving you health benefits.
Episode: S2 E212 | 27:43
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Keeping it Real
Ellie discusses the differences in cooking with whole ingredients vs. prepared foods.
Episode: S2 E213 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Better Brunch
Ellie refreshes a typical brunch menu with make-ahead crowd-pleasers that break the mold.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ellie's Real Good Food
Unboring Salads
Ellie shakes up the same-old same-old salads with some recipes that awaken all the senses.
Episode: S2 E209 | 26:46
