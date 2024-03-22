Spring Break with No Regrets

Ellie shows us how to transform a vacation from an unhealthy free-for-all into an opportunity to find new flavors you can use to bring your good times home. Recipes include Curried Chickpea Wraps (Roti), Jerk Pork Loin with Mango Cucumber Salsa, Grilled Pineapple with Coconut Whip, and 3-Ingredient Recipe: Mango-Avocado Salad.