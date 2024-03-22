Teeny Kitchen

Ellie helps out a couple contending with the challenges of cooking in a tiny apartment kitchen. Ellie proves that with just a few key pans and gadgets, and some smart recipes, anyone can produce fantastic meals in cramped quarters. Recipes include Herbed Salmon & Orzo with Feta, Beef & Many Vegetable Stew, and Lemon Garlic Chicken Breast w Roasted Rosemary Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts.