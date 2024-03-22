100 WVIA Way
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan

Arizona's Sky Islands

Season 1 Episode 106 | 27m 19s

When you think of southern Arizona you probably don't think about prairies, moist Sycamore and maple forests, or lush oak and pine forests, but they are a huge part of southern Arizona. Join Patrick as he explores the unexpected and unusual diversity found in Arizona's sky islands.

Aired: 04/05/13
Distributed nationally by American Public Television.
