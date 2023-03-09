Mountain Bogs – Threatened Heritage

Extras
Join Patrick as he explores how your landscape can be transformed into a crucible of life
Jocassee is a place that is both well-known and still somewhat unexplored.
Imagine a Carolina where Bison, Elk and Wolves roam vast grassland.
Imagine a Carolina where Bison, Elk and Wolves roam vast grasslands.
Can you imagine an early morning walk without the sounds of nature?
Can you imagine an early morning walk without the sounds of nature?
Join Patrick as he explores the secret lives of butterflies.
Join Patrick as he explores the deserts of California.
Join Patrick as he explores the unique life that has developed in this ancient valley.
Patrick McMillan explains how the winter snowpack provides insulation for wildflowers.
Join Patrick as he continues to explore the Longleaf Empire.