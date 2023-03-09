100 WVIA Way
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan

Jocassee – The Jewel of the Escarpment

Season 4 Episode 406 | 26m 48s

One of the last best places on earth – that’s the designation given to this glistening, crystal clear lake and surrounding area by National Geographic. Jocassee is a place that is both well-known and still somewhat unexplored. Waterfalls, gorges, rare plants and animals as well as stunning scenery make this lake one of the most stunning places in the United States.

Aired: 01/06/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television.
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Gardening for Life – Transforming Your Landscape for Life
Join Patrick as he explores how your landscape can be transformed into a crucible of life
Episode: S4 E407 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Mountain Bogs – Threatened Heritage
Join Patrick as he explores our mountain bogs.
Episode: S4 E408 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Rediscovering Catesby’s Carolina (Part 2)
Imagine a Carolina where Bison, Elk and Wolves roam vast grassland.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Rediscovering Catesby’s Carolina (Part 1)
Imagine a Carolina where Bison, Elk and Wolves roam vast grasslands.
Episode: S4 E409 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Sound – The Fullness of Nature (Part 1)
Can you imagine an early morning walk without the sounds of nature?
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:48
Watch 26:51
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Sound – The Fullness of Nature (Part 2)
Can you imagine an early morning walk without the sounds of nature?
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:51
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Butterflies – Bringing Butterflies Home!
Join Patrick as he explores the secret lives of butterflies.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:48
Watch 26:50
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
California Superbloom – A World of Dramatic Change
Join Patrick as he explores the deserts of California.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:50
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
The New River Valley – Ancient Landscapes
Join Patrick as he explores the unique life that has developed in this ancient valley.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:48
Watch 26:46
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
The Longleaf Empire – Francis Marion National Forest
Join Patrick as he continues to explore the Longleaf Empire.
Episode: S3 E313 | 26:46