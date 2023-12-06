100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Far Out

Geoengineering: The Riskiest Way to Save the Planet

Season 1 Episode 15 | 7m 34s

How do we reduce the impact of climate change, and could geoengineering be the solution? Host Sinead Bovell is joined by sci-fi writer Kim Stanley Robinson and other experts to examine the goal of Global Net Zero Emissions, direct air capture strategies, and why geoengineering is a risky strategy – that may be our only hope.

Aired: 12/06/23
Funding for FAR OUT is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 6:38
Far Out
What Happens When Demographics Change Forever?
Experts warned about population growth. But now it’s slowing down– is that a bad thing?
Episode: S1 E18 | 6:38
Watch 7:50
Far Out
Recycling is a Myth – Here’s How We Fix That
Only 9% of global plastic is recycled. Are plastic-eating creatures the solution?
Episode: S1 E17 | 7:50
Watch 11:25
Far Out
The Dirty Truth About Our Clean Energy Future
We need rare earth metals to power clean energy technology, but they come at a cost.
Episode: S1 E16 | 11:25
Watch 7:39
Far Out
Why Tree Planting Campaigns Don’t Work
Deforestation leads to climate change, but the solution isn’t as simple as planting trees.
Episode: S1 E14 | 7:39
Watch 10:12
Far Out
How Talking With Animals Would Change Our World
Decoding the secret language of animals might help us be better caretakers of this planet.
Episode: S1 E13 | 10:12
Watch 9:23
Far Out
What If Our Clothes Could Disrupt Surveillance Cameras?
As mass surveillance reaches an all time high, some fashion designers are taking a stand.
Episode: S1 E12 | 9:23
Watch 9:29
Far Out
How to Turn Skin Cells Into a Baby
Are we on the verge of eliminating infertility?
Episode: S1 E11 | 9:29
Watch 10:12
Far Out
The Future of Dating is Weirder Than You Think
Tired of swiping? DNA matchmakers and AI companions could change the way we date.
Episode: S1 E10 | 10:12
Watch 9:04
Far Out
Why Make Humanoid Robots?
If we want to partner with robots, we might want to make them look like us.
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:04
Watch 9:55
Far Out
Why Scientists Want to Resurrect Extinct Species
This extinct bird might be the key to restoring the biosphere.
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:55
Latest Episodes
Watch 6:38
Far Out
What Happens When Demographics Change Forever?
Experts warned about population growth. But now it’s slowing down– is that a bad thing?
Episode: S1 E18 | 6:38
Watch 7:50
Far Out
Recycling is a Myth – Here’s How We Fix That
Only 9% of global plastic is recycled. Are plastic-eating creatures the solution?
Episode: S1 E17 | 7:50
Watch 11:25
Far Out
The Dirty Truth About Our Clean Energy Future
We need rare earth metals to power clean energy technology, but they come at a cost.
Episode: S1 E16 | 11:25
Watch 7:39
Far Out
Why Tree Planting Campaigns Don’t Work
Deforestation leads to climate change, but the solution isn’t as simple as planting trees.
Episode: S1 E14 | 7:39
Watch 10:12
Far Out
How Talking With Animals Would Change Our World
Decoding the secret language of animals might help us be better caretakers of this planet.
Episode: S1 E13 | 10:12
Watch 9:23
Far Out
What If Our Clothes Could Disrupt Surveillance Cameras?
As mass surveillance reaches an all time high, some fashion designers are taking a stand.
Episode: S1 E12 | 9:23
Watch 9:29
Far Out
How to Turn Skin Cells Into a Baby
Are we on the verge of eliminating infertility?
Episode: S1 E11 | 9:29
Watch 10:12
Far Out
The Future of Dating is Weirder Than You Think
Tired of swiping? DNA matchmakers and AI companions could change the way we date.
Episode: S1 E10 | 10:12
Watch 9:04
Far Out
Why Make Humanoid Robots?
If we want to partner with robots, we might want to make them look like us.
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:04
Watch 9:55
Far Out
Why Scientists Want to Resurrect Extinct Species
This extinct bird might be the key to restoring the biosphere.
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:55