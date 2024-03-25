100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Far Out explores the future of science, technology, and culture and how these changes may affect humanity and life on Earth.

Watch 6:38
Far Out
What Happens When Demographics Change Forever?
Experts warned about population growth. But now it’s slowing down– is that a bad thing?
Episode: S1 E18 | 6:38
Watch 7:50
Far Out
Recycling is a Myth – Here’s How We Fix That
Only 9% of global plastic is recycled. Are plastic-eating creatures the solution?
Episode: S1 E17 | 7:50
Watch 11:25
Far Out
The Dirty Truth About Our Clean Energy Future
We need rare earth metals to power clean energy technology, but they come at a cost.
Episode: S1 E16 | 11:25
Funding for FAR OUT is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Latest Episodes
Watch 6:38
Far Out
What Happens When Demographics Change Forever?
Experts warned about population growth. But now it’s slowing down– is that a bad thing?
Episode: S1 E18 | 6:38
Watch 7:50
Far Out
Recycling is a Myth – Here’s How We Fix That
Only 9% of global plastic is recycled. Are plastic-eating creatures the solution?
Episode: S1 E17 | 7:50
Watch 11:25
Far Out
The Dirty Truth About Our Clean Energy Future
We need rare earth metals to power clean energy technology, but they come at a cost.
Episode: S1 E16 | 11:25
Watch 7:34
Far Out
Geoengineering: The Riskiest Way to Save the Planet
Fossil fuel companies lead the push for CO2 removal, but can that stop climate change?
Episode: S1 E15 | 7:34
Watch 7:39
Far Out
Why Tree Planting Campaigns Don’t Work
Deforestation leads to climate change, but the solution isn’t as simple as planting trees.
Episode: S1 E14 | 7:39
Watch 10:12
Far Out
How Talking With Animals Would Change Our World
Decoding the secret language of animals might help us be better caretakers of this planet.
Episode: S1 E13 | 10:12
Watch 9:23
Far Out
What If Our Clothes Could Disrupt Surveillance Cameras?
As mass surveillance reaches an all time high, some fashion designers are taking a stand.
Episode: S1 E12 | 9:23
Watch 9:29
Far Out
How to Turn Skin Cells Into a Baby
Are we on the verge of eliminating infertility?
Episode: S1 E11 | 9:29
Watch 10:12
Far Out
The Future of Dating is Weirder Than You Think
Tired of swiping? DNA matchmakers and AI companions could change the way we date.
Episode: S1 E10 | 10:12
Watch 9:04
Far Out
Why Make Humanoid Robots?
If we want to partner with robots, we might want to make them look like us.
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:04
Watch 9:55
Far Out
Why Scientists Want to Resurrect Extinct Species
This extinct bird might be the key to restoring the biosphere.
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:55
Watch 9:48
Far Out
Why Male Birth Control Doesn’t Exist (Yet)
Scientists haven’t been able to figure out male birth control – yet.
Episode: S1 E7 | 9:48
Watch 9:42
Far Out
Can Space Tourism Ever Be Ethical?
Space tourism is heating up, but is it ready for liftoff? And will it ever be ethical?
Episode: S1 E6 | 9:42
Watch 9:28
Far Out
This Tech Tackles Climate Change (By Spying on You)
Future smart homes will address privacy concerns to take care of us and the environment.
Episode: S1 E5 | 9:28
Watch 8:44
Far Out
The Future (and Challenges) of Lab-Grown Meat
Lab-grown meat is a young and expensive industry. How can it scale up and lower costs?
Episode: S1 E4 | 8:44
Watch 11:05
Far Out
Will Cannabis Become the Next Craft Beer?
Experts say the cannabis industry will look a lot like the craft beer industry.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:05
Watch 7:15
Far Out
How to Avoid Running Out of Water
How technology can (and can't) fix our water crisis.
Episode: S1 E2 | 7:15
Watch 8:24
Far Out
How to Stop Aging (and Should We?)
Can science hack the human lifespan? And even if it can, should it?
Episode: S1 E1 | 8:24