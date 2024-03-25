Latest Episodes
Experts warned about population growth. But now it’s slowing down– is that a bad thing?
Only 9% of global plastic is recycled. Are plastic-eating creatures the solution?
We need rare earth metals to power clean energy technology, but they come at a cost.
Fossil fuel companies lead the push for CO2 removal, but can that stop climate change?
Deforestation leads to climate change, but the solution isn’t as simple as planting trees.
Decoding the secret language of animals might help us be better caretakers of this planet.
As mass surveillance reaches an all time high, some fashion designers are taking a stand.
Are we on the verge of eliminating infertility?
Tired of swiping? DNA matchmakers and AI companions could change the way we date.
If we want to partner with robots, we might want to make them look like us.
This extinct bird might be the key to restoring the biosphere.
Scientists haven’t been able to figure out male birth control – yet.
Space tourism is heating up, but is it ready for liftoff? And will it ever be ethical?
Future smart homes will address privacy concerns to take care of us and the environment.
Lab-grown meat is a young and expensive industry. How can it scale up and lower costs?
Experts say the cannabis industry will look a lot like the craft beer industry.
How technology can (and can't) fix our water crisis.
Can science hack the human lifespan? And even if it can, should it?