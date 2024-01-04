100 WVIA Way
Far Out

The Dirty Truth About Our Clean Energy Future

Season 1 Episode 16 | 11m 25s

In order to develop clean energy technology, specific rare earth metals like cobalt and nickel need to be harvested. These often come at a steep human and environmental cost– but what if there was another way? Some propose sourcing these metals from the ocean floor or asteroids, but these solutions come with additional considerations and concerns.

Aired: 01/04/24
Funding for FAR OUT is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Extras
Watch 6:38
Far Out
What Happens When Demographics Change Forever?
Experts warned about population growth. But now it’s slowing down– is that a bad thing?
Episode: S1 E18 | 6:38
Watch 7:50
Far Out
Recycling is a Myth – Here’s How We Fix That
Only 9% of global plastic is recycled. Are plastic-eating creatures the solution?
Episode: S1 E17 | 7:50
Watch 7:34
Far Out
Geoengineering: The Riskiest Way to Save the Planet
Fossil fuel companies lead the push for CO2 removal, but can that stop climate change?
Episode: S1 E15 | 7:34
Watch 7:39
Far Out
Why Tree Planting Campaigns Don’t Work
Deforestation leads to climate change, but the solution isn’t as simple as planting trees.
Episode: S1 E14 | 7:39
Watch 10:12
Far Out
How Talking With Animals Would Change Our World
Decoding the secret language of animals might help us be better caretakers of this planet.
Episode: S1 E13 | 10:12
Watch 9:23
Far Out
What If Our Clothes Could Disrupt Surveillance Cameras?
As mass surveillance reaches an all time high, some fashion designers are taking a stand.
Episode: S1 E12 | 9:23
Watch 9:29
Far Out
How to Turn Skin Cells Into a Baby
Are we on the verge of eliminating infertility?
Episode: S1 E11 | 9:29
Watch 10:12
Far Out
The Future of Dating is Weirder Than You Think
Tired of swiping? DNA matchmakers and AI companions could change the way we date.
Episode: S1 E10 | 10:12
Watch 9:04
Far Out
Why Make Humanoid Robots?
If we want to partner with robots, we might want to make them look like us.
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:04
Watch 9:55
Far Out
Why Scientists Want to Resurrect Extinct Species
This extinct bird might be the key to restoring the biosphere.
Episode: S1 E8 | 9:55
