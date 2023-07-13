100 WVIA Way
Far Out

The Future of Dating is Weirder Than You Think

Season 1 Episode 10 | 10m 12s

Tired of swiping? From AI companions like Replika to matchmaking services that use DNA to predict compatibility, scientific breakthroughs offer new and exciting paths to romance. How will these developments change the ways we fall in love? And what does that teach us about love itself? We’ll discuss the opinions of experts like Esther Perel as we explore the strange future of dating.

Aired: 07/12/23
Funding for FAR OUT is provided by the National Science Foundation.
