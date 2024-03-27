100 WVIA Way
Fate & Fabled

The War in Heaven

Season 3 Episode 7 | 8m 23s

What happens when angels and demons battle in heaven? Islam, Judaism, and Christianity all have a story of cosmic conflict—some depict all-out war, while others are more courtroom drama. Their differences give us insight on each faith's beliefs about the afterlife, good and evil, and humans' moral responsibilities. But their similarities point to an ancient ancestor all three religions share.

Aired: 02/28/24
Extras
Watch 8:38
Fate & Fabled
It’s Never Turtles All the Way Down
This is how Cosmic Turtles loosely inspired the phrase “turtles all the way down."
Episode: S3 E8 | 8:38
Watch 10:50
Fate & Fabled
The Book of the Dead May Not Be What You Think It Is
We dispel the myths surrounding this ancient text and reveal its true purpose.
Episode: S3 E6 | 10:50
Watch 10:47
Fate & Fabled
Hawaii's Fiery Lovers to Enemies Myth
Pele is a major figure in Hawaiian mythology and pop culture.
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:47
Watch 11:10
Fate & Fabled
Were These Mythical Warriors Real?
Amazons were portrayed as bloodthirsty but evidence suggests writers exaggerated reality.
Episode: S3 E4 | 11:10
Watch 10:31
Fate & Fabled
The 2 Sides of Gawain: Hero vs. Antihero
Sir Gawain is the Arthurian knight who best embodies the strangeness of his time.
Episode: S3 E3 | 10:31
Watch 8:29
Fate & Fabled
How Every Heroic Story Is Really Just Gilgamesh
The myth of Gilgamesh is less of a hero’s journey, and more of an existential crisis.
Episode: S3 E2 | 8:29
Watch 10:49
Fate & Fabled
The EPIC Aesir vs. Vanir War
In Norse mythology, there are two gods who fought an epic war but united in the end.
Episode: S3 E1 | 10:49
Watch 10:12
Fate & Fabled
Why Does Every Culture Have Myths About Trees?
Cultures around the world have often seen trees as gifts or manifestations of gods.
Episode: S2 E10 | 10:12
Watch 9:02
Fate & Fabled
The Unbelievably Tragic Story of Cú Chulainn
Cú Chulainn was one of the greatest warriors ever to live.
Episode: S2 E9 | 9:02
Watch 8:20
Fate & Fabled
The Surprising Centuries-old Origins of the Unicorn
This class of one-horned creatures has a darker and more multifaceted history.
Episode: S2 E8 | 8:20
