The Unbelievably Tragic Story of Cú Chulainn

Extras
Utopias are the everything bagel seasoning of myth devices.
This is how Cosmic Turtles loosely inspired the phrase “turtles all the way down."
Abrahamic religions have a story of war between good and evil with an unexpected origin.
We dispel the myths surrounding this ancient text and reveal its true purpose.
Pele is a major figure in Hawaiian mythology and pop culture.
Amazons were portrayed as bloodthirsty but evidence suggests writers exaggerated reality.
Sir Gawain is the Arthurian knight who best embodies the strangeness of his time.
The myth of Gilgamesh is less of a hero’s journey, and more of an existential crisis.
In Norse mythology, there are two gods who fought an epic war but united in the end.
Cultures around the world have often seen trees as gifts or manifestations of gods.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Fate & Fabled Season 3
-
Fate & Fabled Season 2
-
Fate & Fabled Season 1
Utopias are the everything bagel seasoning of myth devices.
This is how Cosmic Turtles loosely inspired the phrase “turtles all the way down."
Abrahamic religions have a story of war between good and evil with an unexpected origin.
We dispel the myths surrounding this ancient text and reveal its true purpose.
Pele is a major figure in Hawaiian mythology and pop culture.
Amazons were portrayed as bloodthirsty but evidence suggests writers exaggerated reality.
Sir Gawain is the Arthurian knight who best embodies the strangeness of his time.
The myth of Gilgamesh is less of a hero’s journey, and more of an existential crisis.
In Norse mythology, there are two gods who fought an epic war but united in the end.
Cultures around the world have often seen trees as gifts or manifestations of gods.