Fate & Fabled

The 2 Sides of Gawain: Hero vs. Antihero

Season 3 Episode 3 | 10m 31s

This episode explores the legend of Gawain, a noble knight of King Arthur's Round Table who embarks on a perilous quest where he must confront his fears, uphold his knightly virtues, and face the Green Knight, exploring themes of environmentalism, natural preservation, and mortality relevant to modern audiences.

Aired: 11/08/23
Watch 16:48
Fate & Fabled
Paradise on Earth: We Built Our Very Own Utopia
Utopias are the everything bagel seasoning of myth devices.
Episode: S3 E9 | 16:48
Watch 8:38
Fate & Fabled
It’s Never Turtles All the Way Down
This is how Cosmic Turtles loosely inspired the phrase “turtles all the way down."
Episode: S3 E8 | 8:38
Watch 8:23
Fate & Fabled
The War in Heaven
Abrahamic religions have a story of war between good and evil with an unexpected origin.
Episode: S3 E7 | 8:23
Watch 10:50
Fate & Fabled
The Book of the Dead May Not Be What You Think It Is
We dispel the myths surrounding this ancient text and reveal its true purpose.
Episode: S3 E6 | 10:50
Watch 10:47
Fate & Fabled
Hawaii's Fiery Lovers to Enemies Myth
Pele is a major figure in Hawaiian mythology and pop culture.
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:47
Watch 11:10
Fate & Fabled
Were These Mythical Warriors Real?
Amazons were portrayed as bloodthirsty but evidence suggests writers exaggerated reality.
Episode: S3 E4 | 11:10
Watch 8:29
Fate & Fabled
How Every Heroic Story Is Really Just Gilgamesh
The myth of Gilgamesh is less of a hero’s journey, and more of an existential crisis.
Episode: S3 E2 | 8:29
Watch 10:49
Fate & Fabled
The EPIC Aesir vs. Vanir War
In Norse mythology, there are two gods who fought an epic war but united in the end.
Episode: S3 E1 | 10:49
Watch 10:12
Fate & Fabled
Why Does Every Culture Have Myths About Trees?
Cultures around the world have often seen trees as gifts or manifestations of gods.
Episode: S2 E10 | 10:12
Watch 9:02
Fate & Fabled
The Unbelievably Tragic Story of Cú Chulainn
Cú Chulainn was one of the greatest warriors ever to live.
Episode: S2 E9 | 9:02
