Fate & Fabled

How Every Heroic Story Is Really Just Gilgamesh

Season 3 Episode 2 | 8m 29s

We delve into the epic tale of Gilgamesh, the legendary Mesopotamian king. From his incredible strength and bravery to his quest for immortality, the episode explores the timeless themes of friendship, mortality, and the search for meaning.

Aired: 10/11/23
Extras
Watch 16:48
Fate & Fabled
Paradise on Earth: We Built Our Very Own Utopia
Utopias are the everything bagel seasoning of myth devices.
Episode: S3 E9 | 16:48
Watch 8:38
Fate & Fabled
It’s Never Turtles All the Way Down
This is how Cosmic Turtles loosely inspired the phrase “turtles all the way down."
Episode: S3 E8 | 8:38
Watch 8:23
Fate & Fabled
The War in Heaven
Abrahamic religions have a story of war between good and evil with an unexpected origin.
Episode: S3 E7 | 8:23
Watch 10:50
Fate & Fabled
The Book of the Dead May Not Be What You Think It Is
We dispel the myths surrounding this ancient text and reveal its true purpose.
Episode: S3 E6 | 10:50
Watch 10:47
Fate & Fabled
Hawaii's Fiery Lovers to Enemies Myth
Pele is a major figure in Hawaiian mythology and pop culture.
Episode: S3 E5 | 10:47
Watch 11:10
Fate & Fabled
Were These Mythical Warriors Real?
Amazons were portrayed as bloodthirsty but evidence suggests writers exaggerated reality.
Episode: S3 E4 | 11:10
Watch 10:31
Fate & Fabled
The 2 Sides of Gawain: Hero vs. Antihero
Sir Gawain is the Arthurian knight who best embodies the strangeness of his time.
Episode: S3 E3 | 10:31
Watch 10:49
Fate & Fabled
The EPIC Aesir vs. Vanir War
In Norse mythology, there are two gods who fought an epic war but united in the end.
Episode: S3 E1 | 10:49
Watch 10:12
Fate & Fabled
Why Does Every Culture Have Myths About Trees?
Cultures around the world have often seen trees as gifts or manifestations of gods.
Episode: S2 E10 | 10:12
Watch 9:02
Fate & Fabled
The Unbelievably Tragic Story of Cú Chulainn
Cú Chulainn was one of the greatest warriors ever to live.
Episode: S2 E9 | 9:02
