Episode 10

Profiling the three main scenic rail lines across New Zealand, each with a different feel.
The Kingston flyer; the only two locomotives of their kind still operating in New Zealand.
New Zealand: Glembrook Vintage Railway; and one of the most unique railways in the world.
An in-depth look at The Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad in Iowa.
An in-depth look at the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in North Carolina.
An in-depth look at the famed Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Colorado.
Steamtown National Historic site (PA); Black Hills train (SD); Conway Scenic R.R. (NH).
The White Pass and Yukon Route R.R. (AK); Tennessee Valley R.R.; Strasburg R.R. (PA).
Nevada Northern R.R.; Grand Canyon Railway; Cumbres and Toltec Scenic.
Pacific Northwest: Mount Rainer R.R.; the Chehalis and Centralia R.R.; Kettle Stream R.R.