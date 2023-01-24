100 WVIA Way
Great Scenic Railway Journeys

Episode 4

Season 1 Episode 104 | 26m 29s

This episode visits the gold rush train in Skagway Alaska: The White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad. Then it's off to Tennessee and a visit to the Tennessee Valley Railroad. We finish up in the Amish country of Pennsylvania onboard the Strasburg Railroad.

Aired: 01/04/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 28:33
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 10
An in-depth look at The Texas State Railroad.
Episode: S1 E110 | 28:33
Watch 26:00
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 11
New Zealand: Glembrook Vintage Railway; and one of the most unique railways in the world.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:00
Watch 25:00
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 12
Profiling the three main scenic rail lines across New Zealand, each with a different feel.
Episode: S1 E112 | 25:00
Watch 25:00
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 13
The Kingston flyer; the only two locomotives of their kind still operating in New Zealand.
Episode: S1 E113 | 25:00
Watch 27:50
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 9
An in-depth look at The Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad in Iowa.
Episode: S1 E109 | 27:50
Watch 27:33
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 8
An in-depth look at the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in North Carolina.
Episode: S1 E108 | 27:33
Watch 28:33
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 7
An in-depth look at the famed Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Colorado.
Episode: S1 E107 | 28:33
Watch 26:00
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 6
Nevada Northern R.R.; Grand Canyon Railway; Cumbres and Toltec Scenic.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:00
Watch 26:29
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 5
Pacific Northwest: Mount Rainer R.R.; the Chehalis and Centralia R.R.; Kettle Stream R.R.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:29
Watch 26:29
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 2
The Cass Scenic and Durbin and the Greenbrier Valley railroads (WV), then back out west.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:29