Great Scenic Railway Journeys

Episode 11

Season 1 Episode 111 | 26m 00s

Journey to New Zealand were we profile the best rail journeys that country has to offer. On the north island just south of Auckland, take a trip back in time on one of New Zealand's premier heritage trains, the Glenbrook Vintage Railway. From there we venture to the North East coastal town of Coromandel and one of the most unique railways in the world.

Aired: 01/04/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
