Episode 12

The Kingston flyer; the only two locomotives of their kind still operating in New Zealand.
An in-depth look at The Texas State Railroad.
An in-depth look at the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in North Carolina.
An in-depth look at The Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad in Iowa.
Nevada Northern R.R.; Grand Canyon Railway; Cumbres and Toltec Scenic.
Pacific Northwest: Mount Rainer R.R.; the Chehalis and Centralia R.R.; Kettle Stream R.R.
Alberta Prarie Railway; Boone and Scenic Vally Railroad; Heber Valley Railroad (UT).
An in-depth look at the famed Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Colorado.
The White Pass and Yukon Route R.R. (AK); Tennessee Valley R.R.; Strasburg R.R. (PA).
Steamtown National Historic site (PA); Black Hills train (SD); Conway Scenic R.R. (NH).