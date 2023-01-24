100 WVIA Way
Great Scenic Railway Journeys

Episode 12

Season 1 Episode 112 | 25m 00s

Continuing to profile the best rail journeys that New Zealand has to offer. The Overlander takes you through the North Island while The Trans Coastal winds down the eastern coast of the south; and the Trans Alpine rides across the Southern Alps. And experience the rugged terrain of the south island with the Taieri George railway. Part 2

Aired: 01/04/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 25:00
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 13
The Kingston flyer; the only two locomotives of their kind still operating in New Zealand.
Episode: S1 E113 | 25:00
Watch 28:33
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 10
An in-depth look at The Texas State Railroad.
Episode: S1 E110 | 28:33
Watch 27:33
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 8
An in-depth look at the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in North Carolina.
Episode: S1 E108 | 27:33
Watch 27:50
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 9
An in-depth look at The Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad in Iowa.
Episode: S1 E109 | 27:50
Watch 26:00
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 6
Nevada Northern R.R.; Grand Canyon Railway; Cumbres and Toltec Scenic.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:00
Watch 26:29
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 5
Pacific Northwest: Mount Rainer R.R.; the Chehalis and Centralia R.R.; Kettle Stream R.R.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:29
Watch 26:29
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 3
Alberta Prarie Railway; Boone and Scenic Vally Railroad; Heber Valley Railroad (UT).
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:29
Watch 28:33
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 7
An in-depth look at the famed Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Colorado.
Episode: S1 E107 | 28:33
Watch 26:29
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 4
The White Pass and Yukon Route R.R. (AK); Tennessee Valley R.R.; Strasburg R.R. (PA).
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:29
Watch 27:00
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 1
Steamtown National Historic site (PA); Black Hills train (SD); Conway Scenic R.R. (NH).
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:00