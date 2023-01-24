100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Great Scenic Railway Journeys

Episode 13

Season 1 Episode 113 | 25m 00s

More of the best rail journeys in New Zealand. The Kinston flyer is built for speed, with a fascinating history of what brought this railway to this inland point and why it's locked in time. See two locomotives that are the only of their kind still in operation. And board the steam ship TSS Earnslaw to learn more about the rail's integral role in the rugged area around Queenstown.

Aired: 01/04/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 28:33
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 10
An in-depth look at The Texas State Railroad.
Episode: S1 E110 | 28:33
Watch 25:00
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 12
Profiling the three main scenic rail lines across New Zealand, each with a different feel.
Episode: S1 E112 | 25:00
Watch 27:33
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 8
An in-depth look at the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in North Carolina.
Episode: S1 E108 | 27:33
Watch 27:50
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 9
An in-depth look at The Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad in Iowa.
Episode: S1 E109 | 27:50
Watch 26:00
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 6
Nevada Northern R.R.; Grand Canyon Railway; Cumbres and Toltec Scenic.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:00
Watch 26:29
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 5
Pacific Northwest: Mount Rainer R.R.; the Chehalis and Centralia R.R.; Kettle Stream R.R.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:29
Watch 26:29
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 3
Alberta Prarie Railway; Boone and Scenic Vally Railroad; Heber Valley Railroad (UT).
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:29
Watch 28:33
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 7
An in-depth look at the famed Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad in Colorado.
Episode: S1 E107 | 28:33
Watch 26:29
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 4
The White Pass and Yukon Route R.R. (AK); Tennessee Valley R.R.; Strasburg R.R. (PA).
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:29
Watch 27:00
Great Scenic Railway Journeys
Episode 1
Steamtown National Historic site (PA); Black Hills train (SD); Conway Scenic R.R. (NH).
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:00