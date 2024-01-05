From Seed to Fork

Extras
See what gardeners across the country are doing to nourish their communities.
Former NFL player Jason Brown discusses learning to farm.
Not all seeds are created equal! Learn how to choose the perfect seeds for your garden.
A behind-the-scenes look at the personal and TV garden of host Joe Lamp’l.
Exposing children to gardening at a young age can transform their lives in positive ways.
Examples for success and beauty in foodscaping - or landscaping to include edibles.
Visit a historical Chicago victory garden where growing food is also growing communities.
Spend a day with a pruning guru and learn some tips to take the fear out of pruning.
Grow your garden and expand your knowledge through propagation techniques from experts.
Meet an Atlanta couple who have created paradise in their home garden for over 30 years.
Latest Episodes
Growing a Greener World Season 12
Growing a Greener World Season 11
Growing a Greener World Season 10
Take a tour inside one home constructed almost entirely out of repurposed materials.
Discover how worms can help you in your garden from worm castings to vermicompost tea.
Meet the young urbanites who are changing the way we grow and eat.
Tips to extend your growing season to grow year-round no matter where you live.
Clever design tricks you can use to create a growing space almost anywhere.
Tips for achieving an abundant harvest and answers to questions that every gardener faces.
The inspiring story of farmers who are feeding the country after defending it in uniform.
Steps you can take now that will pay off when the next planting season rolls around.
Urban farming examples from front yard gardens to a mushroom-growing warehouse.
Thinking outside the pot. Unorthodox methods that produce big results in the home garden.