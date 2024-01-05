Gardening with the Masters

Extras
See what gardeners across the country are doing to nourish their communities.
Grow your garden and expand your knowledge through propagation techniques from experts.
Meet an Atlanta couple who have created paradise in their home garden for over 30 years.
Everything you need to know for adding fruit trees and shrubs to your backyard orchard.
Meet urban and community gardening heroes who are making gardening more accessible to all.
Recipes for successful container gardening no matter how small or large the space.
Spend a day with a pruning guru and learn some tips to take the fear out of pruning.
Former NFL player Jason Brown discusses learning to farm.
Not all seeds are created equal! Learn how to choose the perfect seeds for your garden.
A behind-the-scenes look at the personal and TV garden of host Joe Lamp’l.
Latest Episodes
Growing a Greener World Season 12
Growing a Greener World Season 11
Growing a Greener World Season 10
“Redeeming the ground” is what one family did when they moved into a home no one wanted.
Meet the young urbanites who are changing the way we grow and eat.
Clever design tricks you can use to create a growing space almost anywhere.
Tips for achieving an abundant harvest and answers to questions that every gardener faces.
Take a tour inside one home constructed almost entirely out of repurposed materials.
Discover how worms can help you in your garden from worm castings to vermicompost tea.
Tips to extend your growing season to grow year-round no matter where you live.
The inspiring story of farmers who are feeding the country after defending it in uniform.
Thinking outside the pot. Unorthodox methods that produce big results in the home garden.
Master tomato grower shares innovative techniques that you can use to grow epic tomatoes.