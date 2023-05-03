100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homegrown: Future Visions

What Does It Look Like to Bring a Violin to a Gunfight?

Season 1 Episode 1 | 12m 00s

Follow The Black String Triage Ensemble, a group of Black and Latinx musicians in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as it performs at crime scenes in the immediate aftermath of tragic events. Together, the group seeks to alter the notion of first responders.

Aired: 05/03/23
Extras
Watch 10:27
Homegrown: Future Visions
Using Technology to Revitalize The Ojibwe Language
Indigenous people in Minnesota attempt to revitalize their language through technology.
Episode: S1 E8 | 10:27
Watch 12:00
Homegrown: Future Visions
The Nation’s First Somali-American Art Center
The Soomaal House of Art in Minneapolis is the nation’s first Somali-American art center.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:00
Watch 11:02
Homegrown: Future Visions
A Lack of Cash, Not a Lack of Character
A guaranteed income experiment in Gary, Indiana helps to stabilize the lives of residents.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:02
Watch 11:16
Homegrown: Future Visions
A Nurse from China Strives to Live in Iowa
A Chinese, nonbinary aspiring nurse seeks to build a gender-affirming life in the Midwest.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:16
Watch 13:58
Homegrown: Future Visions
One Family, Three Generations of Racial Justice Leaders
A third-generation community leader in Lansing, MI continues the fight for racial equity.
Episode: S1 E4 | 13:58
Watch 10:55
Homegrown: Future Visions
Nigerians Throw Parties, Create Community In Detroit
A Nigerian community in Detroit explores the past and future of their vibrant social club.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:55
Watch 10:36
Homegrown: Future Visions
Pawnee Seed Warriors Revive Ancient Ties to Ancestors
Pawnee seed keepers work with Nebraska farmers to revive their sacred and ancient corn.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:36
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:27
Homegrown: Future Visions
Using Technology to Revitalize The Ojibwe Language
Indigenous people in Minnesota attempt to revitalize their language through technology.
Episode: S1 E8 | 10:27
Watch 12:00
Homegrown: Future Visions
The Nation’s First Somali-American Art Center
The Soomaal House of Art in Minneapolis is the nation’s first Somali-American art center.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:00
Watch 11:02
Homegrown: Future Visions
A Lack of Cash, Not a Lack of Character
A guaranteed income experiment in Gary, Indiana helps to stabilize the lives of residents.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:02
Watch 11:16
Homegrown: Future Visions
A Nurse from China Strives to Live in Iowa
A Chinese, nonbinary aspiring nurse seeks to build a gender-affirming life in the Midwest.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:16
Watch 13:58
Homegrown: Future Visions
One Family, Three Generations of Racial Justice Leaders
A third-generation community leader in Lansing, MI continues the fight for racial equity.
Episode: S1 E4 | 13:58
Watch 10:55
Homegrown: Future Visions
Nigerians Throw Parties, Create Community In Detroit
A Nigerian community in Detroit explores the past and future of their vibrant social club.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:55
Watch 10:36
Homegrown: Future Visions
Pawnee Seed Warriors Revive Ancient Ties to Ancestors
Pawnee seed keepers work with Nebraska farmers to revive their sacred and ancient corn.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:36