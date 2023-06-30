100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homegrown: Future Visions

A Nurse from China Strives to Live in Iowa

Season 1 Episode 5 | 11m 16s

Follow Zee, a nonbinary aspiring nurse from rural China, as they seek to build a gender-affirming life in the Midwest. After graduating from nursing school, they work tirelessly to pass their licensure exam in hopes of remaining in the U.S.

Aired: 06/28/23
Extras
Watch 10:27
Homegrown: Future Visions
Using Technology to Revitalize The Ojibwe Language
Indigenous people in Minnesota attempt to revitalize their language through technology.
Episode: S1 E8 | 10:27
Watch 12:00
Homegrown: Future Visions
The Nation’s First Somali-American Art Center
The Soomaal House of Art in Minneapolis is the nation’s first Somali-American art center.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:00
Watch 11:02
Homegrown: Future Visions
A Lack of Cash, Not a Lack of Character
A guaranteed income experiment in Gary, Indiana helps to stabilize the lives of residents.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:02
Watch 13:58
Homegrown: Future Visions
One Family, Three Generations of Racial Justice Leaders
A third-generation community leader in Lansing, MI continues the fight for racial equity.
Episode: S1 E4 | 13:58
Watch 10:55
Homegrown: Future Visions
Nigerians Throw Parties, Create Community In Detroit
A Nigerian community in Detroit explores the past and future of their vibrant social club.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:55
Watch 10:36
Homegrown: Future Visions
Pawnee Seed Warriors Revive Ancient Ties to Ancestors
Pawnee seed keepers work with Nebraska farmers to revive their sacred and ancient corn.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:36
Watch 12:00
Homegrown: Future Visions
What Does It Look Like to Bring a Violin to a Gunfight?
A string orchestra in Milwaukee, WI redefines what it means to be a first responder.
Episode: S1 E1 | 12:00
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:27
Homegrown: Future Visions
Using Technology to Revitalize The Ojibwe Language
Indigenous people in Minnesota attempt to revitalize their language through technology.
Episode: S1 E8 | 10:27
Watch 12:00
Homegrown: Future Visions
The Nation’s First Somali-American Art Center
The Soomaal House of Art in Minneapolis is the nation’s first Somali-American art center.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:00
Watch 11:02
Homegrown: Future Visions
A Lack of Cash, Not a Lack of Character
A guaranteed income experiment in Gary, Indiana helps to stabilize the lives of residents.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:02
Watch 13:58
Homegrown: Future Visions
One Family, Three Generations of Racial Justice Leaders
A third-generation community leader in Lansing, MI continues the fight for racial equity.
Episode: S1 E4 | 13:58
Watch 10:55
Homegrown: Future Visions
Nigerians Throw Parties, Create Community In Detroit
A Nigerian community in Detroit explores the past and future of their vibrant social club.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:55
Watch 10:36
Homegrown: Future Visions
Pawnee Seed Warriors Revive Ancient Ties to Ancestors
Pawnee seed keepers work with Nebraska farmers to revive their sacred and ancient corn.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:36
Watch 12:00
Homegrown: Future Visions
What Does It Look Like to Bring a Violin to a Gunfight?
A string orchestra in Milwaukee, WI redefines what it means to be a first responder.
Episode: S1 E1 | 12:00