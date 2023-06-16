100 WVIA Way
Homegrown: Future Visions

One Family, Three Generations of Racial Justice Leaders

Season 1 Episode 4 | 13m 58s

Follow Rachel Willis, a third-generation resident of Lansing, Michigan, as she advances her family’s legacy of community activism. As she pursues political office, the practical and emotional labor of civic leadership begins to take its toll.

Aired: 06/14/23
Extras
Watch 10:27
Homegrown: Future Visions
Using Technology to Revitalize The Ojibwe Language
Indigenous people in Minnesota attempt to revitalize their language through technology.
Episode: S1 E8 | 10:27
Watch 12:00
Homegrown: Future Visions
The Nation’s First Somali-American Art Center
The Soomaal House of Art in Minneapolis is the nation’s first Somali-American art center.
Episode: S1 E7 | 12:00
Watch 11:02
Homegrown: Future Visions
A Lack of Cash, Not a Lack of Character
A guaranteed income experiment in Gary, Indiana helps to stabilize the lives of residents.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:02
Watch 11:16
Homegrown: Future Visions
A Nurse from China Strives to Live in Iowa
A Chinese, nonbinary aspiring nurse seeks to build a gender-affirming life in the Midwest.
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:16
Watch 10:55
Homegrown: Future Visions
Nigerians Throw Parties, Create Community In Detroit
A Nigerian community in Detroit explores the past and future of their vibrant social club.
Episode: S1 E3 | 10:55
Watch 10:36
Homegrown: Future Visions
Pawnee Seed Warriors Revive Ancient Ties to Ancestors
Pawnee seed keepers work with Nebraska farmers to revive their sacred and ancient corn.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:36
Watch 12:00
Homegrown: Future Visions
What Does It Look Like to Bring a Violin to a Gunfight?
A string orchestra in Milwaukee, WI redefines what it means to be a first responder.
Episode: S1 E1 | 12:00
