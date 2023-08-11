Using Technology to Revitalize The Ojibwe Language

Extras
The Soomaal House of Art in Minneapolis is the nation’s first Somali-American art center.
A guaranteed income experiment in Gary, Indiana helps to stabilize the lives of residents.
A Chinese, nonbinary aspiring nurse seeks to build a gender-affirming life in the Midwest.
A third-generation community leader in Lansing, MI continues the fight for racial equity.
A Nigerian community in Detroit explores the past and future of their vibrant social club.
Pawnee seed keepers work with Nebraska farmers to revive their sacred and ancient corn.
A string orchestra in Milwaukee, WI redefines what it means to be a first responder.
Latest Episodes
