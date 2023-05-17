100 WVIA Way
iQ: smartparent

STEM in Strange Places

Season 6 Episode 603 | 26m 46s

If you think science, technology, engineering, and math education are only for the classroom, think again! Parents and educators will be inspired by unique examples of STEM education in action in some very unexpected places...including an elementary school phys-ed class; and along the banks of our region's creeks and rivers where Girl Scouts take part in a unique program called STREAM GIRLS.

Aired: 04/01/19
Watch 26:46
iQ: smartparent
Screen-time vs Old School Learning
When does a screen work best? When should kids engage in other forms of learning?
Episode: S6 E606 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
iQ: smartparent
Bridging the Digital Divide
Addressing the issue of engaging talented young people of all genders and backgrounds.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
iQ: smartparent
All About Animals
This episode lands at the intersection of animal appreciation, digital media & education.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
iQ: smartparent
Edible Stem
This episode is all about food!
Episode: S6 E601 | 26:46
