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Jackie Robinson

Behind the Scenes | The filmmakers on Jackie Robinson's significance

Season 1 | 2m 51s

Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon talk about how Jackie Robinson was the original civil rights pioneer, and why his actions and beliefs resonate to this day.

Extras
Watch 4:15
Jackie Robinson
The Anderson Monarchs
Discover the South Philadelphia Little League team inspired by Jackie Robinson.
Special: 4:15
Watch 1:54:18
Jackie Robinson
Part II
Watch Part II of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:54:18
Watch 1:53:19
Jackie Robinson
Part I
Watch Part I of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:19
Watch 2:51
Jackie Robinson
Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon on Jackie Robinson
Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon discuss Jackie Robinson's significance.
Preview: S1 | 2:51
Watch 3:42
Jackie Robinson
1944 Court-Martial
In 1944, Jackie Robinson refused to move to the back of a bus. Sound familiar?
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:42
Watch 2:19
Jackie Robinson
March on Washington
See the impact the March on Washington had both on the nation and on Jackie Robinson.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:19
Watch 8:26
Jackie Robinson
Pasadena
Learn how the early days of Jackie Robinson's life shaped his outlook and character.
Clip: S1 E1 | 8:26
Watch 3:23
Jackie Robinson
Jackie Enters the Majors
April 15, 1947 marked Jackie Robinson's first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:23
Watch 2:42
Jackie Robinson
Jackie Robinson Fades
Learn how the public perception of Jackie Robinson transformed from the 1950s to 1960s.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:42
Watch 3:25
Jackie Robinson
Jackie Robinson and Malcolm X
Rachel Robinson discusses Jackie's stance against violence and view of Malcolm X.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:25
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:54:18
Jackie Robinson
Part II
Watch Part II of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:54:18
Watch 1:53:19
Jackie Robinson
Part I
Watch Part I of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:53:19