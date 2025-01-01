Behind the Scenes | The filmmakers on Jackie Robinson's significance

Extras
Discover the South Philadelphia Little League team inspired by Jackie Robinson.
Watch Part II of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.
Watch Part I of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.
Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, and David McMahon discuss Jackie Robinson's significance.
In 1944, Jackie Robinson refused to move to the back of a bus. Sound familiar?
See the impact the March on Washington had both on the nation and on Jackie Robinson.
Learn how the early days of Jackie Robinson's life shaped his outlook and character.
April 15, 1947 marked Jackie Robinson's first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Learn how the public perception of Jackie Robinson transformed from the 1950s to 1960s.
Rachel Robinson discusses Jackie's stance against violence and view of Malcolm X.
Latest Episodes
Watch Part II of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.
Watch Part I of Jackie Robinson, directed by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon.