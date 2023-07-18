Airport Operations Manager

Extras
Hey Jam Fam! Christina, Andrés and BoomBox are back with new episodes of their podcast!
A Livestock Veterinarian invites Christina and Andrés along as she takes care of animals.
An Online Merchant helps Christina and Andrés set up an online store for their merch.
A Robotics Engineer accompanies Christina and Andrés for a spin in a driverless vehicle.
A Wind Turbine Service Technician teaches Christina and Andrés about wind energy.
A Language Instructor helps Christina and Andrés translate song lyrics into Mandarin.
A Prescribed Fire Manager shows Christina and Andrés that not all forest fires are bad.
When Andrés hurts his ankle, a Nurse Practitioner named Marco helps him to feel better.
Jamming on the Job, a new PBS KIDS Podcast -- Listen Now!
Join music duo 123 Andrés as they tour the U.S. and perform songs about the world of work!
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Jamming On the Job Season 2
-
Jamming On the Job Season 1
Park Ranger Chaske helps Andrés to brave the darkness at Wind Cave National Park.
A Livestock Veterinarian invites Christina and Andrés along as she takes care of animals.
An Online Merchant helps Christina and Andrés set up an online store for their merch.
A Robotics Engineer accompanies Christina and Andrés for a spin in a driverless vehicle.
A Wind Turbine Service Technician teaches Christina and Andrés about wind energy.
A Language Instructor helps Christina and Andrés translate song lyrics into Mandarin.
A Prescribed Fire Manager shows Christina and Andrés that not all forest fires are bad.
When Andrés hurts his ankle, a Nurse Practitioner named Marco helps him to feel better.