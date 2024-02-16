Park Ranger

Extras
Hey Jam Fam! Christina, Andrés and BoomBox are back with new episodes of their podcast!
A Livestock Veterinarian invites Christina and Andrés along as she takes care of animals.
An Online Merchant helps Christina and Andrés set up an online store for their merch.
An Airport Operations Manager gives Christina and Andrés a behind-the-scenes tour.
A Robotics Engineer accompanies Christina and Andrés for a spin in a driverless vehicle.
A Wind Turbine Service Technician teaches Christina and Andrés about wind energy.
A Language Instructor helps Christina and Andrés translate song lyrics into Mandarin.
A Prescribed Fire Manager shows Christina and Andrés that not all forest fires are bad.
When Andrés hurts his ankle, a Nurse Practitioner named Marco helps him to feel better.
