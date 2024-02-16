100 WVIA Way
Jamming On the Job

Park Ranger

Season 2 Episode 1 | 22m 37s

Christina, Andrés, and BoomBox head to Wind Cave National Park so Andrés can practice playing music in the dark. They are helped by Park Ranger Chaske, who teaches them about his work, Wind Cave’s history, and the importance of reflection.

Aired: 05/15/24
Jamming On the Job
Introducing Jamming on the Job Season 2 - Test
Hey Jam Fam! Christina, Andrés and BoomBox are back with new episodes of their podcast!
Jamming On the Job
Introducing Jamming on the Job Season 2
Hey Jam Fam! Christina, Andrés and BoomBox are back with new episodes of their podcast!
Jamming On the Job
Livestock Veterinarian
A Livestock Veterinarian invites Christina and Andrés along as she takes care of animals.
Jamming On the Job
Online Merchant
An Online Merchant helps Christina and Andrés set up an online store for their merch.
Jamming On the Job
Airport Operations Manager
An Airport Operations Manager gives Christina and Andrés a behind-the-scenes tour.
Jamming On the Job
Robotics Engineer
A Robotics Engineer accompanies Christina and Andrés for a spin in a driverless vehicle.
Jamming On the Job
Wind Turbine Service Technician
A Wind Turbine Service Technician teaches Christina and Andrés about wind energy.
Jamming On the Job
Language Instructor
A Language Instructor helps Christina and Andrés translate song lyrics into Mandarin.
Jamming On the Job
Prescribed Fire Manager
A Prescribed Fire Manager shows Christina and Andrés that not all forest fires are bad.
Jamming On the Job
Nurse Practitioner
When Andrés hurts his ankle, a Nurse Practitioner named Marco helps him to feel better.
