Jamming On the Job

Wind Turbine Service Technician

Season 1 Episode 4 | 21m 25s

At a concert stop in Rock Port, Missouri, Christina and Andrés learn about wind energy from a Wind Turbine Service Technician named Regina, who also teaches them the value of task persistence.

Aired: 10/04/23
Extras
Watch 1:53
Jamming On the Job
Introducing Jamming on the Job Season 2
Hey Jam Fam! Christina, Andrés and BoomBox are back with new episodes of their podcast!
Clip: S2 | 1:53
Watch 19:32
Jamming On the Job
Livestock Veterinarian
A Livestock Veterinarian invites Christina and Andrés along as she takes care of animals.
Episode: S1 E8 | 19:32
Watch 19:22
Jamming On the Job
Online Merchant
An Online Merchant helps Christina and Andrés set up an online store for their merch.
Episode: S1 E7 | 19:22
Watch 18:36
Jamming On the Job
Airport Operations Manager
An Airport Operations Manager gives Christina and Andrés a behind-the-scenes tour.
Episode: S1 E6 | 18:36
Watch 18:44
Jamming On the Job
Robotics Engineer
A Robotics Engineer accompanies Christina and Andrés for a spin in a driverless vehicle.
Episode: S1 E5 | 18:44
Watch 18:03
Jamming On the Job
Language Instructor
A Language Instructor helps Christina and Andrés translate song lyrics into Mandarin.
Episode: S1 E3 | 18:03
Watch 18:51
Jamming On the Job
Prescribed Fire Manager
A Prescribed Fire Manager shows Christina and Andrés that not all forest fires are bad.
Episode: S1 E2 | 18:51
Watch 17:42
Jamming On the Job
Nurse Practitioner
When Andrés hurts his ankle, a Nurse Practitioner named Marco helps him to feel better.
Episode: S1 E1 | 17:42
Watch 0:15
Jamming On the Job
Jamming on the Job - Listen Now!
Jamming on the Job, a new PBS KIDS Podcast -- Listen Now!
Clip: 0:15
Jamming On the Job
Trailer
Join music duo 123 Andrés as they tour the U.S. and perform songs about the world of work!
Special:
