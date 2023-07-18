100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jamming On the Job

Prescribed Fire Manager

Season 1 Episode 2 | 18m 51s

When Christina and Andrés notice a plume of dark smoke in Tallahassee, Florida, a Prescribed Fire Manager named Leslie shows them there is nothing to fear. Leslie helps Christina and Andrés appreciate the value of planning and focus.

Aired: 09/20/23
Extras
Watch 1:53
Jamming On the Job
Introducing Jamming on the Job Season 2
Hey Jam Fam! Christina, Andrés and BoomBox are back with new episodes of their podcast!
Clip: S2 | 1:53
Watch 19:32
Jamming On the Job
Livestock Veterinarian
A Livestock Veterinarian invites Christina and Andrés along as she takes care of animals.
Episode: S1 E8 | 19:32
Watch 19:22
Jamming On the Job
Online Merchant
An Online Merchant helps Christina and Andrés set up an online store for their merch.
Episode: S1 E7 | 19:22
Watch 18:36
Jamming On the Job
Airport Operations Manager
An Airport Operations Manager gives Christina and Andrés a behind-the-scenes tour.
Episode: S1 E6 | 18:36
Watch 18:44
Jamming On the Job
Robotics Engineer
A Robotics Engineer accompanies Christina and Andrés for a spin in a driverless vehicle.
Episode: S1 E5 | 18:44
Watch 21:25
Jamming On the Job
Wind Turbine Service Technician
A Wind Turbine Service Technician teaches Christina and Andrés about wind energy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 21:25
Watch 18:03
Jamming On the Job
Language Instructor
A Language Instructor helps Christina and Andrés translate song lyrics into Mandarin.
Episode: S1 E3 | 18:03
Watch 17:42
Jamming On the Job
Nurse Practitioner
When Andrés hurts his ankle, a Nurse Practitioner named Marco helps him to feel better.
Episode: S1 E1 | 17:42
Watch 0:15
Jamming On the Job
Jamming on the Job - Listen Now!
Jamming on the Job, a new PBS KIDS Podcast -- Listen Now!
Clip: 0:15
Jamming On the Job
Trailer
Join music duo 123 Andrés as they tour the U.S. and perform songs about the world of work!
Special:
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Jamming On the Job Season 2
  • Jamming On the Job Season 1
Watch 22:37
Jamming On the Job
Park Ranger
Park Ranger Chaske helps Andrés to brave the darkness at Wind Cave National Park.
Episode: S2 E1 | 22:37
Watch 19:32
Jamming On the Job
Livestock Veterinarian
A Livestock Veterinarian invites Christina and Andrés along as she takes care of animals.
Episode: S1 E8 | 19:32
Watch 19:22
Jamming On the Job
Online Merchant
An Online Merchant helps Christina and Andrés set up an online store for their merch.
Episode: S1 E7 | 19:22
Watch 18:36
Jamming On the Job
Airport Operations Manager
An Airport Operations Manager gives Christina and Andrés a behind-the-scenes tour.
Episode: S1 E6 | 18:36
Watch 18:44
Jamming On the Job
Robotics Engineer
A Robotics Engineer accompanies Christina and Andrés for a spin in a driverless vehicle.
Episode: S1 E5 | 18:44
Watch 21:25
Jamming On the Job
Wind Turbine Service Technician
A Wind Turbine Service Technician teaches Christina and Andrés about wind energy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 21:25
Watch 18:03
Jamming On the Job
Language Instructor
A Language Instructor helps Christina and Andrés translate song lyrics into Mandarin.
Episode: S1 E3 | 18:03
Watch 17:42
Jamming On the Job
Nurse Practitioner
When Andrés hurts his ankle, a Nurse Practitioner named Marco helps him to feel better.
Episode: S1 E1 | 17:42