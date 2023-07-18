100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jamming On the Job

Online Merchant

Season 1 Episode 7 | 19m 22s

At home outside Washington, DC, Christina and Andrés realize they need an online store for their merch. An Online Merchant named Ashley helps them to set up their site and teaches them the value of recognizing personal qualities.

Aired: 10/25/23
Extras
Watch 1:53
Jamming On the Job
Introducing Jamming on the Job Season 2
Hey Jam Fam! Christina, Andrés and BoomBox are back with new episodes of their podcast!
Clip: S2 | 1:53
Watch 19:32
Jamming On the Job
Livestock Veterinarian
A Livestock Veterinarian invites Christina and Andrés along as she takes care of animals.
Episode: S1 E8 | 19:32
Watch 18:36
Jamming On the Job
Airport Operations Manager
An Airport Operations Manager gives Christina and Andrés a behind-the-scenes tour.
Episode: S1 E6 | 18:36
Watch 18:44
Jamming On the Job
Robotics Engineer
A Robotics Engineer accompanies Christina and Andrés for a spin in a driverless vehicle.
Episode: S1 E5 | 18:44
Watch 21:25
Jamming On the Job
Wind Turbine Service Technician
A Wind Turbine Service Technician teaches Christina and Andrés about wind energy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 21:25
Watch 18:03
Jamming On the Job
Language Instructor
A Language Instructor helps Christina and Andrés translate song lyrics into Mandarin.
Episode: S1 E3 | 18:03
Watch 18:51
Jamming On the Job
Prescribed Fire Manager
A Prescribed Fire Manager shows Christina and Andrés that not all forest fires are bad.
Episode: S1 E2 | 18:51
Watch 0:15
Jamming On the Job
Jamming on the Job - Listen Now!
Jamming on the Job, a new PBS KIDS Podcast -- Listen Now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 17:42
Jamming On the Job
Nurse Practitioner
When Andrés hurts his ankle, a Nurse Practitioner named Marco helps him to feel better.
Episode: S1 E1 | 17:42
Jamming On the Job
Trailer
Join music duo 123 Andrés as they tour the U.S. and perform songs about the world of work!
Special:
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Jamming On the Job Season 2
  • Jamming On the Job Season 1
Watch 22:37
Jamming On the Job
Park Ranger
Park Ranger Chaske helps Andrés to brave the darkness at Wind Cave National Park.
Episode: S2 E1 | 22:37
Watch 19:32
Jamming On the Job
Livestock Veterinarian
A Livestock Veterinarian invites Christina and Andrés along as she takes care of animals.
Episode: S1 E8 | 19:32
Watch 18:36
Jamming On the Job
Airport Operations Manager
An Airport Operations Manager gives Christina and Andrés a behind-the-scenes tour.
Episode: S1 E6 | 18:36
Watch 18:44
Jamming On the Job
Robotics Engineer
A Robotics Engineer accompanies Christina and Andrés for a spin in a driverless vehicle.
Episode: S1 E5 | 18:44
Watch 21:25
Jamming On the Job
Wind Turbine Service Technician
A Wind Turbine Service Technician teaches Christina and Andrés about wind energy.
Episode: S1 E4 | 21:25
Watch 18:03
Jamming On the Job
Language Instructor
A Language Instructor helps Christina and Andrés translate song lyrics into Mandarin.
Episode: S1 E3 | 18:03
Watch 18:51
Jamming On the Job
Prescribed Fire Manager
A Prescribed Fire Manager shows Christina and Andrés that not all forest fires are bad.
Episode: S1 E2 | 18:51
Watch 17:42
Jamming On the Job
Nurse Practitioner
When Andrés hurts his ankle, a Nurse Practitioner named Marco helps him to feel better.
Episode: S1 E1 | 17:42