Costa Rica, Central America – Pura Vida!

Joseph travels to lush Costa Rica to admire its beauty and find the true meaning of “Pura Vida.” Along the way, he shoots the Río Sarapiquí’s rapids, treks through dense rain forests, soaks in volcanic waters, wanders through cloud forests, and meets as many snakes, birds, bats, and howler monkeys that come his way, all the while celebrating the spirit and infectious joy of the local “Ticos.”