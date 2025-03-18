100 WVIA Way
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out

Malaysia – A Tapestry of Riches

Season 2 Episode 202 | 26m 46s

Joseph revels in the rich tapestry of Malaysia as he swims with turtles on Redang Island, learns traditional Batik printing, discovers truths at the Crystal Mosque, and makes Roti Canai at a roadside stand. From singing with indigenous children at Royal Belum National Park to exploring Kuala Lumpur by Vespa, Joseph experiences the nation's vibrant markets, high-rise luxury, and inviting people.

Aired: 03/31/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Tanzania: Majestic Wildlife and Cultural Gems
Joseph finds Tanzania's majestic wildlife and the deep connections of its many peoples.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Taiwan: North Eastern Corridor and Yilan Wonders
Joseph explores Taiwan’s natural beauty, cultural treasures, and tranquil moments in Yilan.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cuba: A Journey of Heritage and Heart
Joseph returns to his roots in Cuba, exploring culture and family history from Havana to Viñales.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Iceland – Summer Solstice and Epic Nature
Joseph explores the volcanic landscapes, majestic waterfalls, and deep culture of Iceland.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cruising Ireland’s Heartland
Joseph cruises Ireland’s Heartland discovering the cultural attractions along the Shannon.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
The Heart and Soul of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Joseph explores why people come to Myrtle Beach, SC for a visit and stay for a lifetime.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cadaqués, Spain – Livin’ It Up on the Costa Brava
Joseph enjoys Cadaqués, Spain featuring Dalí’s art, fine food and a Costa Brava cruise.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Bolivia, South America -- Surprising and Undiscovered
From La Paz to Lake Titicaca and the Altiplano, Joseph discovers the joys of Bolivia, SA.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Costa Rica, Central America – Pura Vida!
Joseph travels to Costa Rica to find the true meaning the people’s “Pura Vida” lifestyle.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Little Rock, Arkansas – Deep in the Heart
Joseph discovers the heart of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46