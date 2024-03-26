100 WVIA Way
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out

Cadaqués, Spain – Livin’ It Up on the Costa Brava

Season 1 Episode 103 | 26m 46s

Joseph explores the picturesque Costa Brava town of Cadaqués, Spain where he discovers inspiration and artistic genius in the former home of Salvador Dalí, thoroughly appreciates the creativity of a world-class cocktail and follows the sea-to-table journey of a Michelin-starred chef’s culinary masterpieces. In Cadaqués he’s reminded that life, in all its aspects, is a work of art.

Aired: 03/31/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
