Tanzania: Majestic Wildlife and Cultural Gems

Joseph's Tanzanian adventure spans Arusha, Tarangire, Serengeti, and Ngorongoro National Parks. Amidst giraffes, elephants, wildebeests, hippos, lions, baboons, and countless birds, he immerses himself in nature's splendor. He visits a Maasai village and school, experiences the vibrant Arusha market, and explores Lake Manyara and Olduvai Gorge.