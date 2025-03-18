Iceland – Summer Solstice and Epic Nature

Extras
Joseph cruises Ireland’s Heartland discovering the cultural attractions along the Shannon.
Joseph returns to his roots in Cuba, exploring culture and family history from Havana to Viñales.
Joseph explores Taiwan’s natural beauty, cultural treasures, and tranquil moments in Yilan.
Joseph revels in the rich tapestry of Malaysia from urban Kuala Lumpur to Redang Island.
Joseph finds Tanzania's majestic wildlife and the deep connections of its many peoples.
Joseph explores why people come to Myrtle Beach, SC for a visit and stay for a lifetime.
Joseph enjoys Cadaqués, Spain featuring Dalí’s art, fine food and a Costa Brava cruise.
From La Paz to Lake Titicaca and the Altiplano, Joseph discovers the joys of Bolivia, SA.
Joseph travels to Costa Rica to find the true meaning the people’s “Pura Vida” lifestyle.
Joseph discovers the heart of Little Rock, Arkansas.