Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out

Cuba: A Journey of Heritage and Heart

Season 2 Episode 203 | 26m 46s

From Havana to Viñales, Joseph returns to his grandparents' homeland in Cuba. It's a heartfelt homecoming as he dives into the vibrant culture of his family's past. He enjoys an electrifying dance performance, hand rolls cigars at a finca, learns about maintaining vintage cars, bakes bread in Old Havana, and is filled with emotion to find a cathedral dedicated to Saint Rosendo.

Aired: 03/31/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Tanzania: Majestic Wildlife and Cultural Gems
Joseph finds Tanzania's majestic wildlife and the deep connections of its many peoples.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Malaysia – A Tapestry of Riches
Joseph revels in the rich tapestry of Malaysia from urban Kuala Lumpur to Redang Island.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Iceland – Summer Solstice and Epic Nature
Joseph explores the volcanic landscapes, majestic waterfalls, and deep culture of Iceland.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Taiwan: North Eastern Corridor and Yilan Wonders
Joseph explores Taiwan’s natural beauty, cultural treasures, and tranquil moments in Yilan.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cruising Ireland’s Heartland
Joseph cruises Ireland’s Heartland discovering the cultural attractions along the Shannon.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
The Heart and Soul of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Joseph explores why people come to Myrtle Beach, SC for a visit and stay for a lifetime.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Bolivia, South America -- Surprising and Undiscovered
From La Paz to Lake Titicaca and the Altiplano, Joseph discovers the joys of Bolivia, SA.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Cadaqués, Spain – Livin’ It Up on the Costa Brava
Joseph enjoys Cadaqués, Spain featuring Dalí’s art, fine food and a Costa Brava cruise.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Costa Rica, Central America – Pura Vida!
Joseph travels to Costa Rica to find the true meaning the people’s “Pura Vida” lifestyle.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out
Little Rock, Arkansas – Deep in the Heart
Joseph discovers the heart of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46