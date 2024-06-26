100 WVIA Way
Kitchen Vignettes

Caitlin Frame’s Easy Homemade Yoghurt

Season 7 Episode 6 | 5m 38s

Uncover the secret to exquisite, homemade yoghurt.

Aired: 06/25/24
Extras
Watch 2:03
Kitchen Vignettes
Dandelion Pizza
You might be surprised at your new favorite pizza topping.
Episode: S7 E8 | 2:03
Watch 2:54
Kitchen Vignettes
Chef Chris Viaud’s Panzanella Salad
See why Panzanella has always been the perfect summer salad.
Episode: S7 E7 | 2:54
Watch 6:02
Kitchen Vignettes
Fiddleheads
Harvesting fiddleheads is a springtime tradition in Wabanaki culture.
Episode: S7 E5 | 6:02
Watch 3:29
Kitchen Vignettes
Any Berry Clafoutis
Clafoutis is a classic French dessert, falling somewhere between a crepe and a quiche.
Episode: S7 E4 | 3:29
Watch 4:43
Kitchen Vignettes
John Forti’s Heirloom Salad
Discover this compound salad which assembles a little bit of everything from the garden.
Episode: S7 E3 | 4:43
Watch 5:48
Kitchen Vignettes
John Yanga's Roasted Chicken and Mixed Vegetables
See how John's brilliant garden nourishes his entire community.
Episode: S7 E2 | 5:48
Watch 5:30
Kitchen Vignettes
Kathi Langelier’s Fire Cider
See why people love to keep fire cider in stock during the cold Winter months.
Episode: S7 E1 | 5:30
Watch 2:18
Kitchen Vignettes
Vegan Raspberry Brownie Ice Cream Bars
A delicious and refreshing ice cream treat for a warm day!
Episode: S6 E16 | 2:18
Watch 2:55
Kitchen Vignettes
Strawberry Cream Puffs
One bite of these strawberry cream puffs will transport you to your happy place.
Episode: S6 E15 | 2:55
Watch 2:11
Kitchen Vignettes
Greens and Feta Pie
We're always told we need to eat more greens and this pie is packed with tons of them!
Episode: S6 E14 | 2:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 7
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 6
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 5
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 4
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 3
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 2
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 1
