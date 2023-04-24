100 WVIA Way
Kitchen Vignettes

Fiddleheads

Season 7 Episode 5 | 6m 02s

Lisa and Andrea Sockabasin have been harvesting fiddleheads since they were little girls, a springtime tradition in Wabanaki culture, and one that has been passed down across thousands of years of generations.

Aired: 04/23/23
Extras
Watch 3:29
Kitchen Vignettes
Any Berry Clafoutis
Clafoutis is a classic French dessert, falling somewhere between a crepe and a quiche.
Episode: S7 E4 | 3:29
Watch 4:43
Kitchen Vignettes
John Forti’s Heirloom Salad
Discover this compound salad which assembles a little bit of everything from the garden.
Episode: S7 E3 | 4:43
Watch 5:48
Kitchen Vignettes
John Yanga's Roasted Chicken and Mixed Vegetables
See how John's brilliant garden nourishes his entire community.
Episode: S7 E2 | 5:48
Watch 5:30
Kitchen Vignettes
Kathi Langelier’s Fire Cider
See why people love to keep fire cider in stock during the cold Winter months.
Episode: S7 E1 | 5:30
Watch 2:18
Kitchen Vignettes
Vegan Raspberry Brownie Ice Cream Bars
A delicious and refreshing ice cream treat for a warm day!
Episode: S6 E16 | 2:18
Watch 2:55
Kitchen Vignettes
Strawberry Cream Puffs
One bite of these strawberry cream puffs will transport you to your happy place.
Episode: S6 E15 | 2:55
Watch 2:11
Kitchen Vignettes
Greens and Feta Pie
We're always told we need to eat more greens and this pie is packed with tons of them!
Episode: S6 E14 | 2:11
Watch 5:58
Kitchen Vignettes
Sylvia Davatz's Wheat Berry Salad
Sylvia’s wheat berry salad is a flavorful expression of self-sufficiency.
Episode: S6 E13 | 5:58
Watch 2:16
Kitchen Vignettes
Rhubarb Cardamom Rose Upside-Down Cake
Who doesn’t love a good upside-down cake? Even better with rhubarb!
Episode: S6 E12 | 2:16
Watch 4:34
Kitchen Vignettes
Niki Jabbour's Carrot Salad
Winter gardening can provide a much-needed way to bring joy and color into our lives.
Episode: S6 E11 | 4:34
