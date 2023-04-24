Fiddleheads

Extras
Clafoutis is a classic French dessert, falling somewhere between a crepe and a quiche.
Discover this compound salad which assembles a little bit of everything from the garden.
See how John's brilliant garden nourishes his entire community.
See why people love to keep fire cider in stock during the cold Winter months.
A delicious and refreshing ice cream treat for a warm day!
One bite of these strawberry cream puffs will transport you to your happy place.
We're always told we need to eat more greens and this pie is packed with tons of them!
Sylvia’s wheat berry salad is a flavorful expression of self-sufficiency.
Who doesn’t love a good upside-down cake? Even better with rhubarb!
Winter gardening can provide a much-needed way to bring joy and color into our lives.
