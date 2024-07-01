100 WVIA Way
Kitchen Vignettes

Dandelion Pizza

Season 7 Episode 8 | 2m 03s

You might be surprised at your new favorite pizza topping. Did you know you can eat dandelions? The most delicious use for dandelion greens is putting them on pizza.

Aired: 06/30/24
Extras
Watch 5:38
Kitchen Vignettes
Caitlin Frame’s Easy Homemade Yoghurt
Uncover the secret to exquisite, homemade yoghurt.
Episode: S7 E6 | 5:38
Watch 6:02
Kitchen Vignettes
Fiddleheads
Harvesting fiddleheads is a springtime tradition in Wabanaki culture.
Episode: S7 E5 | 6:02
Watch 3:29
Kitchen Vignettes
Any Berry Clafoutis
Clafoutis is a classic French dessert, falling somewhere between a crepe and a quiche.
Episode: S7 E4 | 3:29
Watch 4:43
Kitchen Vignettes
John Forti’s Heirloom Salad
Discover this compound salad which assembles a little bit of everything from the garden.
Episode: S7 E3 | 4:43
Watch 5:48
Kitchen Vignettes
John Yanga's Roasted Chicken and Mixed Vegetables
See how John's brilliant garden nourishes his entire community.
Episode: S7 E2 | 5:48
Watch 5:30
Kitchen Vignettes
Kathi Langelier’s Fire Cider
See why people love to keep fire cider in stock during the cold Winter months.
Episode: S7 E1 | 5:30
Watch 2:18
Kitchen Vignettes
Vegan Raspberry Brownie Ice Cream Bars
A delicious and refreshing ice cream treat for a warm day!
Episode: S6 E16 | 2:18
Watch 2:55
Kitchen Vignettes
Strawberry Cream Puffs
One bite of these strawberry cream puffs will transport you to your happy place.
Episode: S6 E15 | 2:55
Watch 2:11
Kitchen Vignettes
Greens and Feta Pie
We're always told we need to eat more greens and this pie is packed with tons of them!
Episode: S6 E14 | 2:11
Watch 5:58
Kitchen Vignettes
Sylvia Davatz's Wheat Berry Salad
Sylvia’s wheat berry salad is a flavorful expression of self-sufficiency.
Episode: S6 E13 | 5:58
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 7
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 6
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 5
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 4
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 3
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 2
  • Kitchen Vignettes Season 1
