Leo Mattei - Special Unit

In the Name of the Son

Season 1 Episode 4 | 50m 40s

After a long-fought custody battle, a father suddenly resorts to kidnapping and abducts his son right in front of his ex. What has driven him to such drastic measures? Can Mattei find him before he and his son leave the country?

Aired: 03/15/23
Watch 50:22
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Liberated Generation
When a young girl is dropped off at A&E, a small prostitution ring is uncovered.
Episode: S2 E6 | 50:22
Watch 50:23
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Out of Control
Random attacks in the streets leave a girl dead. Why is it happening? Can it be stopped?
Episode: S2 E9 | 50:23
Watch 51:59
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
An Angry Man
A teenager with a troubled past gets in trouble for buying a knife. But who is it for?
Episode: S2 E8 | 51:59
Watch 49:17
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
A Birth Offence
A father is found over his son's body holding a knife.
Episode: S2 E10 | 49:17
Watch 52:45
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Torn Apart
A failed child abduction attempt yields surprising results. Who are Iris's real parents?
Episode: S2 E7 | 52:45
Watch 53:37
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Left to Their Own Devices
When their mother runs off to Brazil, three children must learn to fend for themselves.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:37
Watch 55:51
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Family Secret
A pregnant teenager tries to commit suicide. A surrogacy scandal is unearthed.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:51
Watch 52:54
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Return to the Past
The skeletal remains of a girl are found in the woods. Leo hopes it’s not his daughter.
Episode: S2 E5 | 52:54
Watch 53:47
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
The End of Innocence
A young girl gives birth to a baby and abandons it in a public toilet.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:47
Watch 53:40
Leo Mattei - Special Unit
Love on the Run
A young man is in a coma covered in cuts, burns and bruises.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:40
