Piece of Cake/Kibbles and Coins

Lyla makes a piano using her tablet and pickles!
Luke acts like Stu and Stu acts like Luke for a day.
The Loops siblings surprise their parents for the Loops Lunch anniversary.
Stu starts making a mysterious beeping sound. Can the Loops find a way to make it stop?
Sammy the hamster escapes her cage and causes chaos in the Loops household.
Lyla, Luke, and Stu create the perfect playground for Sammy the hamster.
Luke switches places with Stu. / The Loops kids throw a surprise party for their parents.
Lyla and Stu help with garbage pickup. / Lyla and Louisa lose Stu on a bus.
Luke, Lyla, and Everett test vacuums. / Lyla makes cookies using substituted ingredients.
Lyla and Luke clean their room with Stu’s help. / Stu learns how to play hide and seek.
Lyla recreates a cake without a recipe. / Everett teaches his cat tricks.
Lyla and Luke make a hamster playground. / The Loops family tries to cure Stu’s beeps.
Lyla and Luke reinterpret a fairy tale. / Lyla, Louis, and Stu track down a lost package.
Lyla and Everett make a waffle costume for Stu. / Lyla creates a card game for game night.
Lyla and Everett make a lemonade stand. / Lyla and Everett learn how to Double Dutch.
The Loops kids and Everett make a carnival for Luke. / Louisa raps her school presentation