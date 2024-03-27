100 WVIA Way
Madame K

Farewell!

Season 1 Episode 10 | 44m 43s

The girls are preparing for Red October Day when the postman brings some miserable news. Estonian independence is destroyed.

Aired: 01/18/23
Watch 43:36
Madame K
Flashes in the Sky
Palusalu’s jealous wife arrives. Soviet occupation is close and tragedy strikes.
Episode: S1 E7 | 43:36
Watch 43:35
Madame K
Fairyland
The girls start knitting white pullovers, which become popular with the boys going to war.
Episode: S1 E6 | 43:35
Watch 44:06
Madame K
Visitors in the Night
A young lady asks for a job and swears revenge when Mrs. Kukk turns her down.
Episode: S1 E5 | 44:06
Watch 42:20
Madame K
Arrivers and Leavers
Anastassia and Linda both have upsetting experiences with the Russian majors.
Episode: S1 E2 | 42:20
Watch 43:24
Madame K
Future and Past
The atmosphere at the house is transformed to be “more Soviet-friendly.”
Episode: S1 E3 | 43:24
Watch 43:42
Madame K
Shots
As the Winter War begins, Carola reveals the dark secrets about the house and her past.
Episode: S1 E4 | 43:42
Watch 42:37
Madame K
Beginning of the End
Oct. 1939: Madam Kukk and her girls settle in to entertain high-ranking Russian guests.
Episode: S1 E1 | 42:37
Watch 43:05
Madame K
And Hop!
Vivian is injured during demonstrations and the girls attend a communist election circus.
Episode: S1 E9 | 43:05
Watch 44:09
Madame K
Plus 35
The girls argue because of their political views.
Episode: S1 E8 | 44:09
