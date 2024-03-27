Visitors in the Night

Extras
Oct. 1939: Madam Kukk and her girls settle in to entertain high-ranking Russian guests.
Palusalu’s jealous wife arrives. Soviet occupation is close and tragedy strikes.
Anastassia and Linda both have upsetting experiences with the Russian majors.
The atmosphere at the house is transformed to be “more Soviet-friendly.”
Latest Episodes
Palusalu’s jealous wife arrives. Soviet occupation is close and tragedy strikes.
Anastassia and Linda both have upsetting experiences with the Russian majors.
The atmosphere at the house is transformed to be “more Soviet-friendly.”
Oct. 1939: Madam Kukk and her girls settle in to entertain high-ranking Russian guests.