Made in Spain

José creates a quick tapa of apples in a red wine syrup, using Rioja.
José introduces us to two famous Catalans: artist Salvador Dali and chef Ferran Adrià.
Spain’s cava is used in a dressing for oysters and a mimosa cocktail.
José prepares a classic tuna salad before and explains the sherry culture of Andalucía.
A cold soup of Basque cheese and the red and white wines of the Basque Country.
José prepares scallops with white wine; a Spanish potato tortilla is cooked in Galicia.
José prepares a Manchego cheese, tomato, thyme and walnut salad; the wonder of saffron.
At home in Asturias, José prepares an apple and cheese salad with Cabrales; hard cider.
José stuffs piquillo pep pers with cheese, and he visits Pamplona.
José cooks a quick tapa of fried eggs and Spanish chorizo before showing us around Madrid.
José explains the Spanish sweet tooth.
José explores the food of Galicia, where pilgrims have traveled for centuries.
José showcases Asturias' great cheeses and takes to the seas to fish for barnacles.