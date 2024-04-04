100 WVIA Way
Made in Spain, hosted by Jose Andres, highlights Spanish cooking traditions.

Watch 24:36
Made in Spain
A Pilgrim's Progress in Food: Galicia
José explores the food of Galicia, where pilgrims have traveled for centuries.
Episode: S1 E2 | 24:36
Watch 24:40
Made in Spain
Earth, Wine and Fire: País Vasco
A cold soup of Basque cheese and the red and white wines of the Basque Country.
Episode: S1 E7 | 24:40
Watch 24:39
Made in Spain
Red Wine: La Rioja
José creates a quick tapa of apples in a red wine syrup, using Rioja.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:39
Latest Episodes
Watch 24:39
Made in Spain
Red Wine: La Rioja
José creates a quick tapa of apples in a red wine syrup, using Rioja.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:39
Watch 24:39
Made in Spain
Food Arts: Catalunya
José introduces us to two famous Catalans: artist Salvador Dali and chef Ferran Adrià.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:39
Watch 24:39
Made in Spain
Surf and Turf: Catalunya
Spain’s cava is used in a dressing for oysters and a mimosa cocktail.
Episode: S1 E6 | 24:39
Watch 24:37
Made in Spain
Tuna and Tapas: Andalucia
José prepares a classic tuna salad before and explains the sherry culture of Andalucía.
Episode: S1 E5 | 24:37
Watch 24:40
Made in Spain
Earth, Wine and Fire: País Vasco
A cold soup of Basque cheese and the red and white wines of the Basque Country.
Episode: S1 E7 | 24:40
Watch 24:39
Made in Spain
A Taste of the Sea: Galicia
José prepares scallops with white wine; a Spanish potato tortilla is cooked in Galicia.
Episode: S1 E9 | 24:39
Watch 24:39
Made in Spain
The Magic of Saffron and Cervantes: Castilla la Mancha
José prepares a Manchego cheese, tomato, thyme and walnut salad; the wonder of saffron.
Episode: S1 E8 | 24:39
Watch 24:38
Made in Spain
Food for the Family: Asturias
At home in Asturias, José prepares an apple and cheese salad with Cabrales; hard cider.
Episode: S1 E10 | 24:38
Watch 24:35
Made in Spain
Spain's Vegetable Garden
José stuffs piquillo pep pers with cheese, and he visits Pamplona.
Episode: S1 E4 | 24:35
Watch 24:38
Made in Spain
A Cultural and Culinary Capital: Madrid
José cooks a quick tapa of fried eggs and Spanish chorizo before showing us around Madrid.
Episode: S1 E11 | 24:38
Watch 24:35
Made in Spain
The Sweet Spanish Center: Madrid
José explains the Spanish sweet tooth.
Episode: S1 E3 | 24:35
Watch 24:36
Made in Spain
A Pilgrim's Progress in Food: Galicia
José explores the food of Galicia, where pilgrims have traveled for centuries.
Episode: S1 E2 | 24:36
Watch 24:34
Made in Spain
How They Cook Back Home: Asturias
José showcases Asturias' great cheeses and takes to the seas to fish for barnacles.
Episode: S1 E1 | 24:34